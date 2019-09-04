Schwartz Investment Counsel Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 50,936 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 40,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 89,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 48,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 414,616 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 145.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 49,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 14,750 shares to 6,280 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 258,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

