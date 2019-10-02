Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position as Stock Price Declined; Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Lifted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 217,534 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 299,300 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.67M, down from 304,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 176,964 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,300 shares to 575,600 shares, valued at $66.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 277,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.17 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp owns 12.51M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il invested 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fort Washington Oh reported 4,047 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,901 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 50,383 shares. Amer Century Incorporated invested 0.26% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Schroder Invest Management Grp owns 579,147 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.92% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Co has 1.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 198,334 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 2,858 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 3,701 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

