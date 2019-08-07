Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $1.06 Million; As Maximus (MMS) Share Value Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 322,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 342,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 7.18M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Maximus (MMS) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 873,465 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 891,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Maximus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 248,309 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.34 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability holds 196 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Phocas Finance reported 71,946 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5,009 shares. 9,004 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Cim Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Hbk Invests Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.53% or 14,680 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.46% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Quantitative Investment Lc holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares. 4,750 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 116,907 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc invested in 49,942 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 8,271 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 33,932 shares to 183,153 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Reddys Adr (NYSE:RDY) by 27,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,450 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 0% or 499 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 5,652 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,326 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Condor Mngmt owns 18,615 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 76,910 shares. Security Natl Trust invested in 5,314 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 504 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.83% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca stated it has 5,406 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 455,236 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Hills Financial Bank And Trust has 0.88% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Alyeska Inv Gp Lp has 0.77% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Franklin Resource has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).