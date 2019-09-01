Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $1.06 Million; United American Securities Increased Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $5.30 Million

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 322,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 342,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kepos Lp stated it has 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Mercantile Trust holds 48,959 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank & stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Connors Investor Service Inc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 22,725 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 1.64M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com reported 5.51M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bb&T owns 372,065 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.22M shares. Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 3.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Guardian Cap LP reported 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Co New York, New York-based fund reported 8,751 shares. 158,036 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Consulate Inc stated it has 30,582 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Corp has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 37,984 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Limited reported 109,809 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37 million shares. First Interstate Bank accumulated 73,237 shares. Contrarius Invest Mgmt has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Investments Ltd holds 17,729 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited invested in 2.04% or 278,028 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 3.06% or 3.63M shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 3.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,674 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Ltd Llc has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,183 shares.