Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Fastenal Co (FAST) Position By $1.12 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Last Week

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 52,500 shares with $3.38M value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 3.00 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Saputo Inc. had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by National Bank Canada. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Sunday, February 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, February 24. The stock of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Desjardins Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by GMP Securities. See Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $43.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $47 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Hein LeLand J. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 was made by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 25,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 110,800 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Company accumulated 130,439 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 171,124 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 27,234 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wendell David Assoc holds 26,750 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 5,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc has 2.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability, South Dakota-based fund reported 117,779 shares. Stephens Gp Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Prtn Limited holds 67,086 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 79,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Conning Inc reported 5,170 shares stake. Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc owns 8,387 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Up 23% in 6 Months: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal’s (FAST) 9.5% Sales Growth in May Fall From April – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fast-Aging Global Population a Boon for These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marijuana Stock KushCo Holdings a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.87 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. The company has market cap of $15.30 billion. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese. It has a 20.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy ingredients, including whey powder, whey protein concentrates, and dairy ingredient blends; and fluid milk, cream, yogurt, sour creams, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, such as flavored creams, dips, and flavored coffee whiteners.

More news for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Dividend Income – February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. Forbes.com‘s article titled: “What’s Ahead For Aurora Cannabis After An Impressive FY 2018 – Forbes” and published on September 26, 2018 is yet another important article.