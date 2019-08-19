Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Its Texas Pac Land Tr (TPL) Position; Act Ii Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Pac Land Tr (TPL) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 530 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 35,930 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Land Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $665.5. About 9,864 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $186.16. About 7.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Testifies Before Skeptical Lawmakers Wary of Facebook’s Power; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS INFORMED THAT THE APP AT THE CENTRE OF A MASSIVE DATA LEAK COULD SELL USER DATA TO THIRD PARTIES – FT; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS

Since March 15, 2019, it had 92 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.44 million activity. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $37,019 was made by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Tuesday, July 30.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

