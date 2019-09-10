Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $3.60 Million as Shares Rose; Chilton Capital Management Has Upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 102,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07M, up from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 593,987 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 230,770 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 222,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 7.88 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company reported 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Associate has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bbva Compass Bancorporation accumulated 1,695 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Public Sector Pension Board reported 8,653 shares stake. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability holds 9,985 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc reported 92,927 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 40,545 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 18,958 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Country Natl Bank has invested 1.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Indiana-based Everence Cap has invested 0.23% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Headinvest Limited Liability Company holds 3,020 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares to 59,359 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,255 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In holds 17,639 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 133,396 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% stake. Hartford Mgmt Company holds 149,369 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 252,506 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwh Management has 133,122 shares. Arrow Corp stated it has 2,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 30,348 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 23,537 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,103 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 735,576 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 156,245 shares.