Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding By $14.58 Million; Apache (APA) Had 3 Bulls

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 120.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 285,900 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 523,200 shares with $27.02 million value, up from 237,300 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 2.72 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015

Among 8 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Apache has $47 highest and $1800 lowest target. $33’s average target is 54.28% above currents $21.39 stock price. Apache had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $2900 target. Barclays Capital maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. Argus Research maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Monday, March 4. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 5. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $36 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $24 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 73,150 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 48,174 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moors Cabot owns 25,006 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 666,094 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 17,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management Corporation has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.57% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 125,157 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 3.63 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.32% above currents $57.17 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $324,598 activity. 6,500 shares valued at $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Muhlenkamp And accumulated 114,570 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 677 shares. 11,102 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. Price T Rowe Md owns 8.30 million shares. Services accumulated 31 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd invested in 0.01% or 15,004 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 918,076 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 3,470 shares. 296,417 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 4,965 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 23,980 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.45% or 69,301 shares in its portfolio. 93,233 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Mount Vernon Inc Md reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).