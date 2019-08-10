Schwartz Investment Counsel Increased Ansys (ANSS) Position By $9.76 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 305 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 233 reduced and sold their equity positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 185.66 million shares, down from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 196 Increased: 217 New Position: 88.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 51.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 53,600 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 157,100 shares with $28.70M value, up from 103,500 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 470,637 shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation

Among 6 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ansys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $201 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 10,000 shares to 466,000 valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 475,700 shares and now owns 308,800 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,806 were reported by Creative Planning. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0% or 3,444 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 83,913 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co stated it has 1,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Convergence Prtn Ltd Company has 10,099 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 11,888 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7,739 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 340,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth owns 207 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 13,543 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Synovus Finance reported 5,882 shares. Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.84% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Lpl Financial Limited Com holds 0% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Ansys – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.98 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 945,434 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has risen 8.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION