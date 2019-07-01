Schwartz Investment Counsel Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiger Management Lowered Holding

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 10.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.70M, up from 522,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 3.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc reported 42,202 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 48,575 were reported by Whitnell And. Natl Bank Of America De holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77.99M shares. Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 291,176 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Lc Ny invested in 0.68% or 61,357 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 24,892 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 153,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 1.76% or 1.65 million shares. First Financial Corporation In reported 24,461 shares. Torray Ltd Liability reported 195,038 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp accumulated 2.35% or 97,564 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,090 shares. Fagan Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 96,593 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. XIE BING sold $2.21 million worth of stock. Shares for $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. On Friday, January 25 the insider BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80M. Van Haren Julie had sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 410 shares. Leavell Investment Management reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.20M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 14,350 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Com reported 3.32 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sageworth Trust owns 1,251 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 10,505 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 3,183 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,255 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc accumulated 260,570 shares. Hl Ltd Llc reported 42,872 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.