Schwartz Investment Counsel Holding In Graco (GGG) Was Lifted; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 822,450 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, up from 727,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 610,546 shares traded or 13.34% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 24,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 28,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) by 6,600 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (Put) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Put).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 30,300 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).