Schwartz Investment Counsel Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Cut by $12.85 Million; Costco Whsl New (Call) (COST) Shareholder Jefferies Group Lowered Its Stake by $4.65 Million

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (COST) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 63,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 204,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 405,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67 million, down from 609,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (Call) (NYSE:BBT) by 97,000 shares to 117,500 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

