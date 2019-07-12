Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $5.30 Million; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 426,723 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.70 million, up from 522,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Earnings Scorecard: INTC, TXN, XLNX, LRCX, ASML – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Chip Stocks Staring At Big Headwinds in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BLINN MARK A. 8,693 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $922,762 were sold by XIE BING. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34M on Thursday, January 31. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of stock or 15,798 shares. $601,658 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 200 shares. 20,990 are held by Frontier Invest Mngmt. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company owns 38,985 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtnrs owns 2,130 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Camarda Ltd Llc owns 32 shares. 43,593 were reported by Bridges Investment Management. Accredited Investors holds 0.04% or 1,916 shares in its portfolio. Chemical National Bank invested in 24,633 shares. Becker Capital accumulated 2,204 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co owns 46,894 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Howard Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capital Inv Advsr Lc reported 1,989 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 187,508 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.20M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $191.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).