Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position; Raytheon (RTN) Holding Has Lifted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 51,667 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, up from 49,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.54 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 162,409 shares to 318,991 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,550 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,285 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.