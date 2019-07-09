Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped By $4.66 Million Its Graco (GGG) Position; Consolidated Communications Holdings – Commo (CNSL) SI Increased By 0.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:CNSL) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. CNSL’s SI was 11.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 11.80M shares previously. With 396,900 avg volume, 30 days are for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s short sellers to cover CNSL’s short positions. The SI to Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo’s float is 17.04%. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 694,523 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Graco Inc (GGG) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 95,000 shares as Graco Inc (GGG)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 822,450 shares with $40.73M value, up from 727,450 last quarter. Graco Inc now has $8.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 182,086 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of stock. The insider White Timothy R sold 4,800 shares worth $210,081.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 144 shares. First Manhattan reported 501,249 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.06% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 16.95 million shares. Ameriprise owns 1.40M shares. 28,891 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Curbstone Fincl Corporation owns 23,406 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Naples Ltd has 5,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nuance Investments Llc holds 172,289 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 23,400 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 171,153 shares. 6,071 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Amer reported 330,670 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 10,000 shares to 466,000 valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 130,500 shares. Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity. Udell C Robert JR bought $43,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $372.03 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.66 million are owned by Private Grp Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Element Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 22,062 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 9,959 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 519,122 were reported by New Generation Llc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 104,440 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co owns 22,862 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 2.18M shares. 841,889 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Lc. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.07% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 909,226 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 805 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 107,449 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 16,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).