Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Market Value Declined; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 22,221 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 29,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 1.83 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 266,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 417,856 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corporation by 20,000 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $33.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 16.73 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru reported 22,776 shares stake. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc invested in 1,336 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2,886 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 15,575 were accumulated by Meridian Inv Counsel. Sterling Capital Limited Liability invested in 9,964 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,385 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Benedict Financial Advsr owns 9,664 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank accumulated 0.05% or 6,112 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 153,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt owns 12,688 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 5,858 shares. 150,841 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Daiwa Sb has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,370 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Smithfield Tru holds 0.05% or 8,505 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 803,082 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Brown Advisory owns 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 264,152 shares. 69,115 were accumulated by Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc. The New York-based Carret Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Conning has 887,029 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated Inc owns 2,951 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.