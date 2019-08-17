Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position as Stock Value Rose; Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $2.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,952 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 33,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16,467 shares to 206,049 shares, valued at $33.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 1,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ccm Advisers Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 5,000 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.82% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% or 55,847 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 2,003 shares. Carroll has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has 430,624 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,349 shares. 15,020 are owned by Connable Office. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 3.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 26,992 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability reported 7,704 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lincoln owns 6,189 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 56,091 shares.