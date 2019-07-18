Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $24.81 Million as Shares Rose; Rbo & Co Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million; Shares Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 152,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 226,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $171.13. About 313,917 shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 2.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.56M shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication holds 1.69% or 6.44 million shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 0.38% or 57,613 shares. Mngmt Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 138 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 918,673 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 2.11 million shares. Ameritas Inv Inc accumulated 55,082 shares. 27,146 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 34,697 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 213,315 shares. Clarkston Ltd Com accumulated 470,280 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Coatue Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Ci Invs Inc holds 2.78 million shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 0.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.28% or 2.94M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $820.97M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

