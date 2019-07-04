Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding by $24.81 Million as Market Value Rose; Fernwood Investment Management Has Boosted Its Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Holding by $378,042; Stock Value Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 340,903 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 152,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 226,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 147,288 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 50,000 shares to 150,750 shares, valued at $26.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,800 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Corona Keep Constellation Brands Growing? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar sees bullish LNG shipping market in 2019-20 despite current volatility – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG: Interesting Results, Possible Spin-Off, Great Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG: Project Economics Drive $40 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mantech International Corp (MANT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Time To Buy Microsoft – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/2/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.