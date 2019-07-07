Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake By $2.15 Million; Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 15,000 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 211,200 shares with $30.31M value, up from 196,200 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $48.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 1.02M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 27 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced positions in Summit Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.99 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Summit Financial Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.99M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by Hartnett John R.. 18,651 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares with value of $2.57M were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by UBS. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr & Co reported 50,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 4,297 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,778 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 100 shares. Wade G W Inc stated it has 5,409 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust Com, Ohio-based fund reported 1,808 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation has 9,268 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 179,561 shares. Curbstone Financial Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,540 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt reported 1.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Cap Partners Lc, California-based fund reported 26,668 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 2.05% or 27,700 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 376 shares. Montecito State Bank & Tru holds 0.19% or 4,294 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 239,760 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) stake by 500 shares to 5,000 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $347.57 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AC Immune SA (ACIU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. for 176,853 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 9,320 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.3% invested in the company for 81,471 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,760 shares.