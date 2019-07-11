Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised By $7.21 Million Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake; Hhr Asset Management Has Boosted By $913,680 Its Stamps Com (STMP) Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 171.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 70,000 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 110,800 shares with $11.49M value, up from 40,800 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $15.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 427,825 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc acquired 11,280 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)'s stock declined 77.98%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 374,183 shares with $30.46M value, up from 362,903 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $866.58M valuation. Some Historical STMP News; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Be Excited About Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:BR) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Broadridge Adds New Private Market Data to its Distribution Insight Platform for Institutional Asset Managers – PRNewswire" on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Amit Zavery Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors – PRNewswire" published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) stake by 500 shares to 5,000 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 52,500 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 38,630 shares to 242,461 valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Polarityte Inc stake by 139,093 shares and now owns 535,967 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, February 22. Roth Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. Roth Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Khechfe Amine had sold 1,200 shares worth $222,180 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $49,980 were bought by Habiger David C.