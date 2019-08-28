Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised By $5.30 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 18 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 10 sold and decreased holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 9.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 50,000 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 572,300 shares with $60.70 million value, up from 522,300 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $114.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 3.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

More notable recent Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Livent Corporation (LTHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund declares $0.0285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $295.24 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 36.37 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 33,708 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -7.35% below currents $122.18 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 10,250 shares to 48,300 valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 706,000 shares and now owns 138,250 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Lc accumulated 84,280 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 39,167 shares. Telemus Cap Lc invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1,901 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 435,700 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,453 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 5,080 are owned by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Atlanta Cap Management L L C owns 242,219 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Llc Delaware reported 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.66% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc has 22,230 shares. Guardian Trust Com holds 87,081 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,263 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.43% or 18,950 shares in its portfolio.