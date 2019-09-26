Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $2.53 Million; Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased By $458,622 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 65.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 13,000 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 38,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.63. About 1.77 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,493 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 79,733 shares with $4.36 million value, down from 88,226 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $210.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 15.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 4,000 shares to 12,600 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 21,500 shares and now owns 171,650 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 12.55% above currents $97.63 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 38.74 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.