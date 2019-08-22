Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position in Visa (V) by $11.08 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Holding in Simulations Plus (SLP) Has Trimmed by $620,340

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 4.47M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 100,560 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 90,738 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca reported 145,738 shares. Cookson Peirce & Comm, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,791 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baillie Gifford And Company accumulated 6.00M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Town And Country State Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 85,855 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 109 shares. Lomas Cap Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 146,966 shares. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Ltd Company has invested 3.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 122,040 are held by Shelter Mutual Insurance. Signaturefd Limited holds 16,437 shares. Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 173,854 shares. Moreover, Bellecapital Ltd has 3.45% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Washington-based Harbour Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 40,000 shares to 130,500 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 83,024 shares to 368,133 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 45,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock 2022 Gbl Incm Opp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Amer Group Inc holds 0% or 7,339 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 29,076 shares. 2,399 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,403 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). 492 are owned by Tower Lc (Trc). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Granite Prtnrs Ltd reported 68,251 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 0% or 51 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 606,921 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 42,700 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 51,311 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 103.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.