Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding in Rosetta Stone (RST) as Share Value Declined; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $298.3. About 921,349 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 128,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 609,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31 million, up from 481,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 73,400 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.48 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

