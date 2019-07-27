Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 245.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 27,000 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 38,000 shares with $3.86 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CNO in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. See CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) latest ratings:

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 683,361 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman of the Board and Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Sharehol; 13/03/2018 – CNO Financial to Conclude Bankers Life Fieldhouse Naming Rights; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNO Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNO); 09/05/2018 – CNO FINL GROUP NAMES NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & REPORTS BOOST TO Q; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: CNO’s Naval History Essay Contest: The Influence of History Upon Seapower; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: CNO Financial Group Inc $CNO to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 23rd; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – APPOINTED DANIEL MAURER AS CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) stake by 500 shares to 5,000 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% or 3,062 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 138,493 shares. Nuwave Ltd holds 16 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 382,489 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.05% or 19,153 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Management Ltd Llc reported 9,040 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sei Co has 210,761 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 5,748 shares. 42,485 are held by Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 72,679 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.