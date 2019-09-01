Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) as Stock Price Rose; Sit Investment Associates Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Raised by $3.20 Million as Stock Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 222,665 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, up from 175,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.92 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. 91,104 are held by Phocas. 33,600 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 395,107 shares. Axa holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 16,000 shares. Spark Investment Lc invested in 46,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hs Mngmt Lc owns 2.77 million shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc holds 107,905 shares. Gw Henssler And owns 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 7,106 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 2,104 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 16,700 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.02% or 1,834 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 85,000 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited invested 0.13% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Sonoma to open at King of Prussia Town Center – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland reported 12,700 shares. Renaissance Limited stated it has 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Welch Limited Company holds 2.8% or 371,733 shares. 3,458 were reported by Broderick Brian C. 5,936 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,441 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 119,571 shares. Pacific Glob Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,193 shares. 93,797 are held by Scotia Capital. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Penbrook invested in 0.6% or 8,475 shares. Brandes Investment Prtn LP stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). South Texas Money Management Limited owns 6,922 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59,233 shares to 259,975 shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).