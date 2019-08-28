Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $36.71 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Upped Its Stake in Cerner (CERN) by $304,323

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 570,366 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 138,250 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 844,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 1.17M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

