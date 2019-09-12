Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding by $8.93 Million; Stock Declined; Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 69.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 74,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 139,335 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 2,959 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 8,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 265,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 8,804 shares. 5,445 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 89,859 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 0.07% or 345,459 shares. 585 are held by Prelude Capital Llc. 700 were reported by Whitnell Commerce. Barr E S has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.06% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,496 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 20,492 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 9,749 shares. Lionstone Mngmt Llc holds 43,920 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 276,775 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 9,080 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $216.72M for 29.00 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,500 shares to 214,500 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Societe Generale Transfers Coverage on Diageo PLC. (DGE:LN) (DEO), Downgrades to Sell – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pernod-Ricard To Buy Bourbon Whiskey Maker Castle Brands For $223M – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.