Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Ametek New (AME) by $2.70 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) by 152.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.08M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 2.81M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 217,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71 million, down from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 470,279 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc. by 169,728 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $47.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kwmg Lc accumulated 38,152 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Atria Invests Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 3.40 million shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest has 10,579 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate holds 67,860 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 0.28% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cooperman Leon G reported 330,000 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 80,635 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.61% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T Corporation reported 60,496 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 219 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Llc accumulated 20,821 shares. Group One Trading LP reported 43,530 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63 million for 22.21 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 147,600 shares to 469,700 shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

