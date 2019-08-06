Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased By $10.62 Million Its Autonation (AN) Holding; Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Sentiment Is 1.84

Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 70 funds started new or increased positions, while 38 decreased and sold stakes in Radiant Logistics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 23.99 million shares, up from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Radiant Logistics Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 39 New Position: 31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 74.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 101,900 shares with $3.64M value, down from 405,200 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 255,025 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 64,462 shares valued at $3.13M was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased S&P Global Inc. stake by 40,000 shares to 116,000 valued at $24.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 120,000 shares and now owns 254,500 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was raised too.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.54M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AutoNation had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 107,115 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) has risen 39.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 17/04/2018 – Fiber Cement Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Infrastructure Projects Worldwide: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/04/2018 – EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Tilray to Deliver a Second 60kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine and EnWave Extends; 02/05/2018 – Softgel Capsules Market Opportunities, Growing Demand, Consumption, Analysis of Leading Players: Radiant Insights, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Economic Times: Radiant looking to submit its bid for Fortis on Thursday; 29/05/2018 – Hydraulic Excavator Market Demand, Business Opportunity and Future Growth Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market to Gain From Enhanced Demand for Recyclable Material in Automobile Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics 3Q EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – Nitroguanidine Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR Owing To Enhanced Application Scope Globally: Radiant Insights, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Glucitol Market Growth Triggered by the Increasing Inhabitants of the Fitness Freaks: Radiant Insights, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Energy Management Systems Market to Gain From Growing Concerns to Minimize Carbon Footprints: Radiant Insights, Inc

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $248.86 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. for 680,845 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 265,793 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.86% invested in the company for 295,299 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 428,862 shares.

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.95 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.