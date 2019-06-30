Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $600,000; Penn Capital Management Co Upped Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Position by $787,959; Valuation Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 7.04M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 87,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 282,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 319,070 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 70,000 shares to 110,800 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 49,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 23.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.6% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 434,161 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 195,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Invesco has 131,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Company accumulated 61,676 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 58,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 45,378 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 34,755 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bessemer Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 87,400 shares. 1.19 million are owned by First Manhattan Communication. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 447,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).