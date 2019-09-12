Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Heico New (HEI.A) Stake as Stock Were Volatile; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Warren Averett Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $855,250

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 492,335 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89M, down from 542,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 818,189 shares traded or 98.19% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,500 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.57 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,661 shares to 637,309 shares, valued at $74.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.