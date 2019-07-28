Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Copart (CPRT) Stake by $3.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Plantronics (PLT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 559,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 391,912 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought $165,086 worth of stock.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.72 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,000 shares to 439,450 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

