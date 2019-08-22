Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Its V F (VFC) Stake by $860,000; As Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.66 Million Its Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 254,957 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 439,450 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 449,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $81.01 lastly. It is down 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv holds 869,360 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Ma has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 77,023 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). M&T Natl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 179 were reported by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company. 2,440 were accumulated by First In. Sun Life Inc holds 0.01% or 551 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 1.23M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 15,173 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 6.33M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 168,908 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 1.40M shares stake. 2,483 are owned by Paloma Co. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Communication has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 8,600 shares to 212,700 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 7,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 101,791 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 0.08% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 12,093 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,846 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 5,288 shares. Moreover, Healthcor Mngmt Lp has 4.8% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,856 shares. Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 8,260 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 8,146 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv owns 5,600 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 114,475 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 62,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 34,633 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 13,749 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 11,069 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 71,400 shares to 414,400 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).