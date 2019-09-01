Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 36.11% above currents $24.98 stock price. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 16. Macquarie Research downgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform”. See Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31 New Target: $36 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $35 Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 28.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 38,500 shares with $1.58M value, down from 53,500 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $210.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.16 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 80,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 38,000 shares. Sba Communications Corporation was raised too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.