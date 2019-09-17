Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Heico New (HEI.A) by $5.15 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Its El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holding by $333,125

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 5,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 11,571 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 6,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 24,361 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 492,335 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89M, down from 542,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 39,874 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 44,624 shares to 24,624 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,942 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 35.29 million shares or 5.11% less from 37.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 4,080 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Td Asset Mngmt has 38,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 133,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 66,358 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc invested in 308,394 shares. 29,593 were accumulated by Magellan Asset Mngmt. Prudential Fin holds 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 65,708 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 508,903 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 112,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 45,100 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 84,784 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & holds 3,500 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

