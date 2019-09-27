Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; Ugi (UGI)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Ugi Corp (UGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 138 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 175 reduced and sold holdings in Ugi Corp. The funds in our database reported: 142.82 million shares, up from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ugi Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 50 Reduced: 125 Increased: 99 New Position: 39.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 33.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 204,000 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 405,000 shares with $25.67 million value, down from 609,000 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $32.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.54 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 939,916 shares traded. UGI Corporation (UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.57 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 27.22 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 3.12% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation for 1.30 million shares. Howland Capital Management Llc owns 483,270 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 417,391 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 1.85% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3.36 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 18.09% above currents $59.65 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, May 3. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Monday, September 23 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96 million for 14.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were bought by Humphries Brian.