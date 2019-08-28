Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake by $341,500 as Share Value Rose; Stryker (SYK) Position Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $681.51. About 11,411 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 114,760 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67 billion, up from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $219.38. About 135,250 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 996,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.67% or 421,596 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 2,726 were reported by Bridges Inv Mngmt. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 27,500 shares. 207,076 were reported by Fil Ltd. Fiduciary Co invested in 24,506 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated accumulated 32,533 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 9,320 shares. Blair William And Co Il has 0.66% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 545,181 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.05% stake. New York-based National Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability holds 102,762 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation has 52,325 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Lincoln has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,505 shares.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 300 shares to 7,883 shares, valued at $696.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,836 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.