Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $1.96 Million; Matrix Asset Advisors Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 266,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 980,599 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.4% or 66,830 shares in its portfolio. 3.99M were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Matarin Management Ltd Llc holds 110,308 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 929,653 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc owns 5,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services Inc reported 0.61% stake. Hourglass Cap holds 268,337 shares. Martin Co Tn owns 47,700 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 3.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 99,797 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 235,000 shares. 377,559 are owned by Profund Ltd Co. Stanley invested in 0.96% or 73,154 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Incorporated Ok has 107,876 shares. Albion Grp Ut accumulated 1.27% or 173,107 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares to 302,182 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 70,000 shares to 110,800 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group reported 224,303 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Profund Ltd Company holds 2,344 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,725 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,773 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 122,987 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 103,645 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc invested in 756,645 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) owns 0.45% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Tru holds 2,795 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc reported 1,136 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pacific Global Mngmt owns 1,882 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,062 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.