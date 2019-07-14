Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased By $530,000 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Increased By $14.64 Million Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 2736.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 136,833 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 15.55%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 141,833 shares with $15.29M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $10.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 382,872 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 10,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)'s stock rose 10.40%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 466,000 shares with $25.16M value, down from 476,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC - ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING '668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO'S APPEALS OF DECISION; 22/03/2018 – MOODY'S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 10 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of RNG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RNG in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Upland Software Inc stake by 100,658 shares to 397,186 valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 44,589 shares. Airgain Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,875 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt holds 74,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 12,485 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Lc. 2.14 million were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has 335,090 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 0.36% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 1,022 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 100 shares. Spark Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.91% or 182,140 shares. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 15,721 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $206,884 was sold by Michelle McKenna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd reported 2,770 shares stake. First Western invested 4.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South State Corp invested in 369,524 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us has 2.79 million shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv reported 105,896 shares stake. Exane Derivatives owns 97,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,191 shares. Alley Limited Liability Com holds 82,214 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 323,347 are owned by Brinker Cap. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.05% or 16,936 shares in its portfolio. 179,975 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 118,000 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 283,537 shares. Df Dent Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.