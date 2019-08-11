Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its V F (VFC) Position by $860,000; Stock Price Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $40.79 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.37 million shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 439,450 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 449,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.57M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares to 231,878 shares, valued at $80.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,151 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 241,756 were reported by Parsec Mgmt. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 44,708 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Westchester Capital Management reported 52 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 38,202 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 20,215 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.56% or 56,209 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.37% or 35,020 shares. 7,006 were reported by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boston Prtnrs holds 4.90M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 189,607 are held by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,600 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kanawha Management Lc holds 199,393 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

