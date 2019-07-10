Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) as Market Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Its Holding by $1.72 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $725.32. About 30,379 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 86,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 15.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares to 254,500 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

