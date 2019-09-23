Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding by $4.78 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Covington Investment Advisors Cut by $2.43 Million Its Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 62.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,875 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 138,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.11M shares traded or 192.37% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.98 million shares traded or 67.21% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 325,000 shares to 435,800 shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).