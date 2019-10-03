Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) as Shares Rose; Usca Ria Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.06M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 341.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 13,372 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, up from 3,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 5.93 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,606 shares to 155,249 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 51,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,237 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5.

