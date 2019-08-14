Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position in Ansys (ANSS) by $9.76 Million as Stock Rose; As Deere & Co. (DE) Stock Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Upped Its Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 243,447 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.48M, up from 235,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.54. About 143,949 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 53,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 157,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $209.82. About 14,223 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial G (NYSE:CFG) by 50,776 shares to 433,541 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,613 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).