Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Chemical Financial (CHFC)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 245.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 27,000 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 38,000 shares with $3.86 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 2.85 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 133 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 80 reduced and sold their holdings in Chemical Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 61.06 million shares, up from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chemical Financial Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 84 New Position: 49.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 10,000 shares to 466,000 valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 130,500 shares. Coca Cola European Partners was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was sold by Bruzzo Chris. 10,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. M Partners downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,587 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 53,000 shares. Paloma Prns Company has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 2% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. 99,261 are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na. 16 are owned by Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc. Carroll stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,646 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 4.03 million shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.21% or 33,252 shares. Cim Mangement invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Mercantile Tru reported 2,037 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Guardian Trust has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.26M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.98% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Dean Capital Management owns 31,235 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 270,223 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.