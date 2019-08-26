Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Shareholder Park National Has Raised Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Holding in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by $1.69 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 38,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 29,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $180.93. About 658,765 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Park National Corp increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corporation (SCHW) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 30,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 150,732 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 119,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 3.79M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,073 shares to 418,813 shares, valued at $36.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc Com (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 44,217 shares to 11,686 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.