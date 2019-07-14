Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $306,600; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 105.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,245 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.07. About 185,133 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEX announces supply chain finance deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com has 4,100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 9,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Symphony Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,659 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.11% or 11,500 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 87,495 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 4,005 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Department reported 74 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar owns 11,544 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 9,715 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru stated it has 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Geode Limited Company stated it has 420,799 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 26.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76 million.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,715 shares to 2,125 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,290 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

