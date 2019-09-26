Schwab Charles (SCHW) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Upped Stake by $445,120; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 151.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 287,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 477,276 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.54M, up from 190,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 19,538 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 11,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 149,442 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 138,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 444,471 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 44,431 shares. 17,806 are held by Bahl Gaynor. Farmers Merchants Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Llc has 1.5% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 87,392 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ranger Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.04% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,362 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 18,038 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 44,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 4,557 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3,842 shares. Phocas Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 35,961 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $49.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 121,394 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,023 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,235 shares. Cullinan holds 0.39% or 135,150 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital reported 408,055 shares. Tcw Inc owns 0.9% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 2.10 million shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 3.72 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 1.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.54% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.03% or 98,265 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.55% or 1.08 million shares. Allen Invest Management Llc holds 1.9% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. 344,996 are held by Horan Mgmt. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,025 shares stake. 5,887 are owned by Btr Cap Mngmt. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 997,744 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 23,631 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,100 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,264 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT).